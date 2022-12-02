Man arrested in connection with June Davenport shooting incident outside convenience store

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with the June 3 shooting incident at the Sara Mini Mart located at 1026 W. River Dr.

James Olyn Shell Jr. 29, of Davenport, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Shell also is charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Nate Thomas, at 7:33 p.m. on June 3, officers responded to the Sara Mini Mart, 1026 W. River Dr., on a report of shots fired.

Witnesses told officers that a Black man was shooing from a blue sedan. After the shooting the vehicle fled through the parking lot and left the area.

At the time officers did not located any shell casings and no reports were completed. However, witnesses on the scene confirmed they heard shots west of the building and the a blue sedan fled through the parking lot

On Aug. 9, the victim of the shooting came forward to report the incident to police. The woman had evidence from the day of the shooting to support her claim and there were two bullet strikes to her 2014 Ford Explorer.

On Oct. 3, surveillance video from Sara Mini Mart was recovered. After the video review, the actions and the incident described by witnesses and the victim were confirmed.

Shell was identified by the victim and witnesses as having discharged a firearm toward the woman’s vehicle that at the time of the shooting contained two adults and two children.

During a first appearance hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Cathy Cartee sentenced Shell to 14 days in jail for contempt as Shell directed abusive and profane language at the court during the hearing.

Cartee also scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 9.

Davenport man faces pimping charge A Davenport man has been charged with pimping after police found text messages with four wom…

In July, Shell was arrested on charges of pimping, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance-third offense. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years. He also was charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

During a hearing Oct. 12 in Scott County District Court, Shell pleaded guilty to the charges of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance-third offense-ecstasy or methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance-third offense-cocaine, and driving while barred.

In accordance with the plea agreement the pimping charge and a charge of possession of a controlled substance-third offense-alprazalam, were to be dismissed.

Due to Shell’s criminal history, Scott County prosecutors were seeking an enhanced sentence as a habitual offender. Prosecutors were seeking a 15-year prison sentence with a mandatory minimum of three years on each of the drug charges to run concurrently, or at the same time, and a consecutive two-year prison sentence on the driving while barred conviction.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9, however, through his court appointed attorney Miguel Puentes, Shell is asking to withdraw his plea agreement as he believes there is a possible suppression of evidence issue in the case he wants to pursue.

Shell was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond for the weapons charges, and a $4,000 cash-only bond on the drug and driving while barred charges for violating his pretrial release.