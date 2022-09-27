Man arrested in connection with May crash that killed Davenport motorcyclist

Davenport police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the May 18 crash that killed 56-year-old motorcyclist Michael Vickers.

Octavius Zenus Sallis, 40, is charged with homicide by vehicle, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, and operating while under the influence-third offense, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits and search warrants filed by Davenport Police Officer Luke Figie, at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Davenport police were sent to the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street to investigate a crash between a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Dodge Journey.

The driver of the Journey, Octavius Sallis, was westbound on West Kimberly Road when he attempted to make a left turn onto Fairmount Street.

Sallis failed to yield for an eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Vickers, of Davenport.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

During a standard field sobriety test, Sallis showed multiple signs that he was impaired.

Sallis agreed to a preliminary breath test which showed the alcohol content in his blood was more than .08, the legal limit in Iowa.

Police applied for a search warrant to draw blood and obtain a urine sample from Sallis.

During a search of the Journey officers seized 5.75 grams of marijuana along with a digital scale with marijuana residue. Officers also found two tramadol pills for which Sallis did not have a prescription. Tramadol is an opioid used for pain relief.

Investigators at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab determined that Sallis’s blood alcohol content was .142.

There also was the presence of amphetamines, cocaine metabolite and marijuana metabolites in Sallis’s urine.

Based on the crime lab results and what was located in the Journey, Sallis also is charged with possession of marijuana-third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Sallis also did not have insurance on the Journey.

Sallis has two prior drunken driving convictions, one in 2019 and one in 2020.

During a first appearance hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Christine Frederick scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 7, and set bond at $15,000, cash only.

Sallis was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail.