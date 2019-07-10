A 22-year-old Milan man is in custody after Moline police say he fired a gun at another vehicle and then fled police at a high rate of speed before he lost control of his car near Jumer’s Casino in Rock Island.
Tyler Lee Walker is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of up four to 15 years.
Walker also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years in prison.
He also is facing a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. If this is Walker’s first offense at felony eluding the charge will be a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years. Also, the motor vehicle used to flee police is subject to seizure and forfeiture.
According to a news release issued by Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin, police received several 911 calls about gunshots being fired in the 700 block of 42nd Avenue Drive.
Witnesses told emergency dispatchers and officers that they had seen the occupants of one car shooting at another vehicle. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle and a direction of travel.
Within four minutes, Griffin said, a Moline police officers located the suspect vehicle traveling on the Milan Beltway and attempted to stop the car.
The vehicle fled the officer at a high rate of speed.
Since the vehicle was involved in a violent offense using a firearm, Moline officers, according to policy, pursued the vehicle.
Walker attempted to enter the ramp of Interstate 280-westbound from Illinois 92 in order to continue fleeing. However, he lost control of the car. Walker and his passenger fled on foot but were quickly captured.
Moline police were assisted at the arrest scene by Rock Island police and Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies.
Griffin said that the vehicle at which Walker was shooting was struck several times, but no injuries were reported.
A 14-year-old was in the car with Walker, but was not charged Wednesday night.
Walker was being held without bond Wednesday night in the Rock Island County Jail pending his first appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
Moline detectives will present the case Thursday to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Office for formal charges.
Walker’s criminal history includes a felony conviction in 2016 on a charge of attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, for which he was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Since Walker is a convicted felon, federal authorities could take over the firearms charges under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.