A 20-year-old Moline man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the downtown area that occurred from Dec. 10 through Jan. 9, Moline Police said Tuesday.

Tyree D’Angelo Harris is charged with three counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Harris also is charged with theft under $500, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Moline detectives have been investigating the burglaries that occurred in the 1200 block of 15th Street, 1300 block of 6th Avenue, 400 block of 13th Street, 1200 block of 4th Avenue, and 1500 block of River Driver, and a theft in October in the 1000 block of 41st Street.

On Jan. 28 at 3:44 a.m., Moline officers responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue. While officers were investigating the incident and reviewing video, another officer saw a man, identified as Harris, in the 900 block of 5th Avenue.

The man ran from officers on foot but was quickly captured.

Harris made a first appearance on the charges on Jan. 30 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, where Circuit Judge Norma Kauzlarich scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for Feb. 14.

Police said that Harris has been implicated in six other burglaries in the downtown and more charges are expected.

Harris was being held Tuesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bond, 10%.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or provide a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.