Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run case identified by his own statements

A man arrested Friday morning for vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in Davenport was identified through video footage from the area and through his own statements, court documents state.
Mark L. Blackwood, 63, allegedly hit and killed Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, on Monday, Jan. 18.
Blackwood reportedly struck Johnson in the 1900 block of North Washington Street and carried him on the front of the car for about 140 feet, according to court documents. Johnson then fell and became entangled in the undercarriage of the vehicle, where he was dragged for another 3,000 feet to the 2600 block of North Fillmore Lane.
"The defendant acted with willful and wanton disregard for human life when he failed to stop and dragged the victim," court documents state.
Johnson was discovered by a passerby, and the Davenport Police were called to the scene at 7:09 p.m.
Blackwood had fled by the time the police arrived, police said.
Johnson was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.
Vehicular homicide is a Class C felony that carries a sentence of 10 years, and leaving the scene of an accident is a Class D felony with a sentence of five years.
Blackwood's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held over Zoom on Feb. 23.