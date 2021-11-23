Man arrested in Mercer County on gun charges

A man was arrested in Mercer County Sunday for aggravated unlawful discharge of a weapon and criminal damage to property, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.
Mercer County Deputies responded to a disturbance in the rural Preemption area Sunday and arrested Evan A. Bowman.
Bowman is being held in the Mercer county jail pending a court appearance.
