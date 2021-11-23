 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Mercer County on gun charges
  • Updated
A man was arrested in Mercer County Sunday for aggravated unlawful discharge of a weapon and criminal damage to property, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

Mercer County Deputies responded to a disturbance in the rural Preemption area Sunday and arrested Evan A. Bowman.

Bowman is being held in the Mercer county jail pending a court appearance. 

