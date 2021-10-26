Man arrested in online sex with minors sting sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

A man arrested last November after being caught in a federal online sting operation to catch people trying to engage in sex with minors has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Douglas Michael Speer, of Johnston, Iowa, who was 30 at the time of his arrest in Nov. 16, 2020, pleaded guilty June 10 to two counts of attempted enticement of a minor and one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.
During his sentencing hearing Oct. 20 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Speer to 132 months, or 11 years, in federal prison on each count, to be served concurrently, or at the same time.
Darrow also ordered Speer to serve concurrent terms of 15 years on supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
According to the criminal complaint, Speer made contact on Nov. 12, 2020, with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl on a website called skipthegames.com. Speer was really talking to a federal agent conducting a sting operation to catch people attempting to have sex with minors.
During the conversation, Speer agreed to meet the alleged 15-year-old and her 11-year-old sister.
He drove to Rock Island to meet with the girls when he was arrested by federal authorities at 5:12 p.m. Nov. 13. On his person he was found to have two packages of peanut butter cookies that he agreed to bring to the girls, a condom and $208 in cash.
A total of nine men were arrested in the sting. This is where their cases stand:
• Michael Robert McKinney, 23, of Silvis was sentenced July 20 to a term of 144 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. Darrow also sentenced McKinney to serve 20 years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence. McKinney pleaded guilty March 11 to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor.
• Charles Walter Christopher, 43, of West Liberty, Iowa, is a convicted sex offender currently serving a term of supervised release related to a similar case in the Southern District of Iowa. He pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to charges of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. Sentencing is set for Dec. 15.
• Nicholas Bryan Swank, 32, of Muscatine is a convicted sex offender. During a hearing July 8 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, Swank pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 16 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
• Douglas L. Christensen, 56, of East Moline pleaded guilty July 13 to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
• Joseph Allen Wilcher, 40, of Cedar Rapids, was found guilty Oct. 6 of one count each of attempted enticement of a minor and travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3 in U.S. District Court, Peoria.
• Auston M. McLain, 36, of Davenport, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor. According to court documents, McLain was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Metropolitan Detention Center, in Los Angeles. According to court documents, the evaluation has been completed and was submitted to the court Sept. 23. A hearing on the findings of the evaluation and its effect, if any, on the case against McLain is yet to be scheduled.
• Jeffrey Alan Bosaw, of Bloomington, Illinois, who was 52 at the time of his arrest, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. His trial had been scheduled for Oct. 4 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. On Sept. 29, U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow ordered Bosaw to undergo a mental health evaluation not to exceed 30 days. According to court documents, on Oct. 5, Bosaw was taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago for his evaluation. On Tuesday, Bosaw filed two motions, pro se, for the consideration of U.S. District Judge Sarah Darrow. One of the requests is that his court-appointed attorney, Thomas Patton, be replaced. In the other motion he is seeking pre-trial release. Judge Darrow has not made a ruling on Bosaw’s motions.
• Damien Pernell Shepherd of Moline, who was 35 at the time of his arrest, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. His trial had been scheduled for Oct. 4 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. His attorney, Federal Public Defender Thomas Patton, has filed a motion to suppress the statements that Shepherd made to agents in the case. Patton argues that Shepherd told authorities he wished to invoke his right to remain silent at the time he was arrested. However, authorities kept up a dialogue with Shepherd on other topics. Patton argues that Shepherd is intellectually disabled and was “manipulated” into using one of the officer’s phones to call his mother, which the agents allegedly overheard and recorded to obtain evidence. Patton argues that the agents’ continued dialogue with Shepherd and alleged “sardonic remarks” about his refusing to speak with agents eventually broke the man’s will and he spoke with agents without an attorney present. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow ordered federal prosecutors to respond to Patton’s motion by Oct. 25. In his response, Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas Quivey said that the “government concedes that it cannot carry its burden of proving that defendant’s (Shepherd’s) express waiver of Miranda rights in the third recording was made voluntarily, and thus, the government will not admit such statements in its case-in-chief.” However, Quivey did argue that the statements Shepherd made to his mother that were overheard and recorded are not protected by the Fifth Amendment because they were not made in response to any interrogation. Quivey argues that officers gave Shepherd the opportunity to make a call to his mother, but warned him that he would not have privacy. Shepherd told his mother that he was arrested because he was talking with a “young” guy online. Quivey argues that Shepherd was not coerced into making comments since his answers to his mother’s questions remained evasive. According to Quivey’s response, Shepherd “actively sought to avoid making incriminating statements when he responded to his mother’s questions about the boy’s age and the boy’s advertised profile information rather than what the boy told him.” Judge Darrow has not made a ruling on Patton’s motion.
