Man arrested Monday in Barstow accused of illegally having two pistols in January

A man arrested Monday in Barstow after a standoff with police was being sought on an accusation he illegally had two pistols in January.

Ronny H. Anderson, 46, allegedly had a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol and a Hi Point 9 mm pistol on Jan. 21 in Rock Island County despite being a convicted felon, according to a federal indictment filed on Feb. 19 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

Moline officers were looking for Anderson Monday morning because of the federal charge and went to No. 10 186th St. North, Barstow, according to the Moline Police Department. The federal charges were the result of an initial investigation by Moline detectives.

Anderson was at the address, and authorities contend he barricaded himself inside when police tried to contact him. The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office sent its Emergency Services Team and negotiators to the address, and Anderson surrendered after about two hours. No one was hurt.