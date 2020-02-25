Man arrested Monday in Barstow accused of illegally having two pistols in January

A man arrested Monday in Barstow after a standoff with police was being sought on an accusation he illegally had two pistols in January.
Ronny H. Anderson, 46, allegedly had a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol and a Hi Point 9 mm pistol on Jan. 21 in Rock Island County despite being a convicted felon, according to a federal indictment filed on Feb. 19 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.
Moline officers were looking for Anderson Monday morning because of the federal charge and went to No. 10 186th St. North, Barstow, according to the Moline Police Department. The federal charges were the result of an initial investigation by Moline detectives.
Anderson was at the address, and authorities contend he barricaded himself inside when police tried to contact him. The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office sent its Emergency Services Team and negotiators to the address, and Anderson surrendered after about two hours. No one was hurt.
Anderson made his first appearance on the felon in possession of a firearm charge Monday before federal Magistrate Judge Stephen Jackson Jr., according to federal court records. His next court date is set for April 15.
The federal court documents did not detail Anderson's prior felony record, but several felonies are listed for him in online court records for Rock Island County.
They include an obstruction of justice/destroy evidence conviction from 1992, a theft conviction from 1993, and an aggravated battery of a peace officer/firefighter conviction from 1996. There also were three for driving with a revoked license — one from 2004 and two from 2005.
A few other felony cases were listed, but they were dismissed, court records state.