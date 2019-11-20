Man arrested on domestic abuse, animal abuse and indecent exposure charges

A Rock Island man wanted in Scott County on animal abuse, domestic abuse and failing to appear on an indecent exposure charge was arrested Monday by Rock Island Police.

Quorus Cortez Milan, 31, of 1001 14th St., has been wanted since May on the animal abuse and domestic abuse charges, and since April for failing to appear in court on the indecent exposure charge.

According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police on Feb. 23, Milan was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman.

During the fight, Milan pushed the woman into a wall while she was holding his 5-month-old child.

Milan then grabbed the woman’s poodle and threw the dog onto the concrete outside door, which fractured the dog’s left rear leg.

In addition to animal abuse and domestic abuse, Milan also is charged with interference with official acts in the case for failing to obey officer’s commands when he was located at a gasoline station bleeding from the hands, neck and face after he cut himself with a knife. Milan had to be subdued by a Taser.

A preliminary hearing for the animal abuse case is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Scott County District Court.