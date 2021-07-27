Man arrested on weapons and obstruction charges as investigation into Silvis homicide continues

A Rock Island man has been arrested on weapons and obstruction charges as Silvis police continue the investigation into the shooting death of 18-year-old Malik Horne on Friday.

Xavior M. Chandler, 18, is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with possession of a stolen firearm. The charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Chandler also is charged with obstructing justice-destroying evidence, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years, and possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification, or FOID, card, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the county jail.

Chandler was arrested Saturday and made a first appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He was being held Tuesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $100,000.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday in Circuit Court.

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said officers, along with East Moline Police, were sent to the area of the Loma Linda Apartments, 1800 10th Ave. A Court, to investigate a report of shots fired around 1 p.m. Friday.