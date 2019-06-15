A man who thought he'd been shot actually suffered a cut lip when he fell to the ground Saturday after he thought he heard popping sounds as a car drove by, Davenport police said.
Davenport responded to the 2600 block of West Kimberly Road in reference to a call of possible shots fired and located a man bleeding from the face.
Police said the man reported that he hear three loud pops as a car passed, at which time he dove to the ground cutting his lip.
"Call 911. I've been shot," said the man after he fell to the ground.
Julie Good, who lives in the residential neighborhood in the area of Thornwood Avenue and West Kimberly Road, Davenport, was sitting on her porch with her husband Saturday afternoon.
"We heard four or five really quick pops - pop-pop-pop-pop," Good said. "I saw this guy drop to the ground."
Good recognized him instantly. "He walks a lot. I see him all the time, walking to catch the bus at Walmart," she said.
Good called 911 while her husband was the first person who went to the man's assistance. An ambulance arrived soon to take the man, who said he was 34, to a hospital.
"I was shocked," Good said. "We've been here almost seven years. I just mowed that hill yesterday."
She said the injured man tried to wave at passing cars "and all they did was wave back."
Police searched the area, however, and found no spent shell casings nor any bullet strikes.
The incident remains under investigation.