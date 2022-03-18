Man awaiting sentencing on robbery plea arrested for threatening woman with water gun, vandalizing her car

An 18-year-old Davenport man awaiting sentencing was arrested early Friday after Davenport Police said he vandalized a woman’s car, threatened her with a toy water gun and threatened to kill her.

Anthony Jeremiah Cooper, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of second-degree robbery, is charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Cooper also is charged with illegal use of a dangerous toy, fifth-degree criminal mischief and possession of alcohol under the legal age. Each of the charges is a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Youngerman, police were sent to the 600 block of Waverly Road at 3:11 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a disturbance.

During the investigation, the victim told police that a group of people unknown to her had driven past the home multiple times throughout the night.

The first time Cooper and the other people drove by, one of the people threw eggs at the victim’s vehicle.

The second time they drove by, the victim saw Cooper shoot multiple Orbeez water gel beads out of a toy gun in the direction of the victim who was on the porch.

The third time the victim and the other people drove past, she said Cooper shouted threats at her and stated he was going to kill her. Cooper also threw a rock at the victim’s vehicle scratching the driver’s side rear quarter panel. Officers found the rock lying on the ground near the vehicle.

Officers located Cooper. He had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol He admitted to police in a post-Miranda interview that he was drunk.

In Cooper’s vehicle, officers also found multiple rocks similar to the one he threw at the victim’s vehicle, as well as the white and orange Orbeez gun from which the water gel beads were shot.

During a first appearance Friday morning in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Stephen Wing scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for March 25. Wing also set Cooper’s bond at $2,000, cash or surety. Cooper remained in the Scott County Jail on Friday night.

However, Assistant County Attorney Steven Berger on Friday filed a request in District Court to have Cooper’s pre-trial release revoked and a cash-only bond of $15,000 set as Cooper is required to obey all laws as part of the terms of his release pending his sentencing.

Cooper is scheduled to be sentenced May 18 after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree robbery on Feb. 22.

Cooper was arrested June 25, 2021, on a charge of first-degree robbery. According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Daniel Brody, at 2:04 a.m. on April 17, 2021, officers were sent to the 100 block of North Elmwood Avenue to investigate a report of an armed robbery.

It was determined that Cooper physically assaulted a victim, displayed a firearm and then took the keys to the victim’s vehicle. Cooper then left in the victim’s vehicle.

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 1/2 years, must be served before parole can be granted.

In the plea agreement, the state agreed not to pursue a mandatory minimum sentence against Cooper.

However, according to the agreement filed in District Court, “The State may withdraw its recommendation and the defendant may not withdraw the guilty plea under the following circumstances:

“Defendant violates the terms of release. Defendant fails to cooperate with Correctional Services in preparing the PSI (presentence investigation report). Defendant fails to appear when and where required. Defendant is found to have violated a no-contact order after the plea. Defendant fails to abide by this agreement.”

Under those circumstances, according to the plea agreement, the sentencing court may sentence Cooper “to a less-than-favorable disposition than provided for in this memorandum of plea agreement.”

