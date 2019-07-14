A Rock Island man arrested in June and awaiting trial on charges that include peddling ecstasy was arrested by Davenport police early Sunday while he was in possession of 57 ecstasy tablets, according to the arrest affidavit.
Sir Dominique Siciliciano Miller, also known as Sirdominique Sicilicianino Miller, 28, of 2425 12th St., is facing new charge of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of ecstasy. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Miller also is charged with failure to have an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a five year prison sentence, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance-first offense, each of which is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Doug Adams, at 12:11 a.m. in the area of Harrison and West 3rd streets, officers located a 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS with no valid registration and committing several moving violations, including careless driving, speeding and failing to obey a traffic control device, among other traffic charges.
Officers made a traffic stop and a free air sniff with a drug dog indicated the presence of drugs.
Officers searched the vehicle Miller had been driving and seized a black fanny pack that had a baggie containing 57 pills that tested positive for MDMA also known as ecstasy.
Miller was being held Sunday in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Miller is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Scott County District Court on charges stemming from his June 2 arrest on a charge of possession with the intent to deliver ecstasy when Davenport police caught him with 14 of the pills.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Austin Ryckeghem, at 1:26 a.m. that Sunday, officers were conducting a bar closing at Harrison and West 3rd streets.
Officers saw Miller near the intersection of West 3rd and Harrison streets fighting in a large crowd.
Officers were called and used pepper spray on the crowd to stop the fight.
When Miller was searched by police, officers seized 2.14 grams of marijuana and 14 ecstasy pills from his front right jeans pocket.
In that case, Miller was charged with possession with the intent to deliver ecstasy no more than 5 grams of ecstasy, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. He also was charged with failing to have an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Since part of the condition of Miller’s bond in the June 2 arrest is to not commit any crimes while out of jail and awaiting trial, his bond in that case could be revoked.
Miller also is awaiting an August 26 trial in Rock Island County Circuit Court on charges of violating the sex offender registry act and failing to report annually. Each of the charges is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.