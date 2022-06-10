Man awaiting trial in 2 drug cases arrested by Davenport police for selling heroin

A Davenport man awaiting trial in two drug cases in which he is accused of selling meth, heroin and ecstasy was arrested Thursday by Davenport police after he allegedly sold heroin to a confidential source on three occasions.

Courtney Edward McMillian, 43, is charged with four counts of possession with the intent to deliver heroin. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officers Robert Myers and Ryan Leabo, 1:45 p.m. on May 6, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau were conducting an investigation into McMillian after information was developed that he was selling heroin.

At that time, a confidential source was utilized to purchase 1.9 grams of heroin from McMillian in the area of 6310 Brady St. The controlled buy was recorded using an audio-video recorder.

At 4:28 p.m. May 24, a confidential source was used to purchase nine-tenths of a gram of heroin from McMillian in the area of 1528 W. Locust St. The buy also was recorded.

At 2:35 p.m. on June 2, a confidential source for police purchased eight-tenths of a gram of heroin from McMillian in the area of 1733 E. Kimberly Rd. The buy also was recorded.

When officers arrested McMillian on Thursday, officers seized 2.8 grams of heroin from his sock.

According to police, the typical dose of heroin is one-tenth of a gram, meaning that McMillian sold 17 doses to the confidential source and had in his possession at arrest 28 doses of heroin.

During a first appearance hearing Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 17 and set cash-only bonds totaling $40,000.

McMillian was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail.

At the time of his arrest, McMillian was out on bond awaiting trial in two other drug cases.

On March 10, 2020, he was arrested by Davenport Police for allegedly peddling meth and ecstasy. In that case, McMillian is charged with possession with the intent to deliver no more than 5 grams of meth and possession with the intent to deliver no more than 5 grams of ecstasy. He also is charged with taking contraband, a knife, into the Scott County Jail. Each of those charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He was released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $20,000 bond through a bonding company.

The trial in that case is scheduled for July 11 in Scott County District Court.

On Sept. 14, 2021, Bettendorf Police arrested McMillian for selling heroin after he was caught with 2.87 grams, or 28.7 doses, as well as some quantities of meth, Xanax and marijuana.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, in that case narcotics units had received information from multiple sources that McMillian was selling heroin, meth and crack cocaine. Additionally, several women reported having obtained heroin from McMillian in return for sex.

At the time of his arrest in that case, McMillian denied selling drugs. However, during a search of his cell phone police found messages from people wanting to purchase heroin and meth.

McMillian was released from the Scott County Jail after posting a $1,000 cash-only bond.

McMillian’s trial in that case is scheduled for Sept. 19 in district court.

