A Quad-City man awaiting trial in Rock Island County for arson and damaging government property, and who was released from jail March 1 under Illinois’ Bail Reform Act, was arrested at the Davenport Public Library on Tuesday for allegedly groping a woman.

Alexander Joseph Roberts, 37, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of third-degree sexual assault. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Justin King, at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday officers were sent to the Davenport Public Library at 321 N. Main St. to investigate an assault.

Roberts grabbed the victim’s buttocks with his hands. The incident was captured by the library’s surveillance camera, and Roberts admitted to police his actions were sexual in nature.

During a first appearance on the charge Wednesday in District Court, District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum scheduled an arraignment on the charge for April 6, after Roberts waived his preliminary hearing.

Roberts was being held Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Roberts was scheduled to appear in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a pretrial conference on charges of arson and damaging government property.

The arson charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years, while the charge of damaging government property is a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

He was arrested on the charges Dec. 5, according to Circuit Court electronic records. The electronic records do not indicated what Roberts set fire to or what was damaged.

While awaiting trial on the charges Roberts was released from the Rock Island County Jail on March 1 under Illinois’ Bail Reform Act, according to Circuit Court electronic records.

On Nov. 20, 2021, Roberts was arrested on charges of arson. On Nov. 23, 2022, during a hearing in Circuit He pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage by starting a fire, a Class 4 felony. He was sentenced to two years on supervised probation and ordered to pay fines and court costs of $2795. He still owes $2,171.

On Jan. 6, Rock Island County prosecutors filed to have his probation revoked. Circuit Court electronic records on Wednesday did not indicate that a new court date for Roberts had been scheduled.