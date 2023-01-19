Man awaiting trial in Scott County for selling cocaine arrested Wednesday for selling crack

An East Moline man awaiting trial next month in Scott County on cocaine trafficking charges was arrested by Davenport Police on Wednesday for allegedly peddling cocaine base, also known as “crack” cocaine.

Timothy Justin Beaver, 28, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 40 grams of a substance containing cocaine base, or “crack.”

The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Beaver also is charged with one count of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with one count of eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officers Emily Rasche and Brandon Askew, on 3:34 a.m. Sunday, Beaver was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe with Illinois license plates.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Beaver has a suspended driver’s license out of Illinois.

Beaver fled from police, while driving in excess of 100 mph, driving into oncoming traffic and operating without headlights or taillights.

Beaver eventually was stopped at the intersection of Rockingham Road and Fillmore Street after police were able to block his vehicle with their squads.

Officers obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and located 3.50 grams of crack cocaine and a digital scale with cocaine residue.

Police have said that the normal dose of crack cocaine is between one-tenth and one-half a gram meaning Beaver allegedly had between 7 and 35 doses of crack.

During a first appearance hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Richard Wells scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Jan. 27.

Beaver was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Beaver already is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 27 in Scott County District Court on charges of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class C felony, and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony.

Beaver was arrested in that case on Feb. 8, 2022, after Davenport police served a search warrant at his then Brady Street apartment in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

According to the arrest affidavit in that case filed by Rasche, officers found $673 in cash on Beaver, and 1.9 grams of cocaine and 5.45 grams of marijuana in his Dodge Ram. In his apartment, officers seized 6.4 grams of cocaine, and a digital scale with cocaine residue.

Mixed in with the cash found in the residence was cash specifically marked and used by the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau to make undercover drug buys.

According to Scott County District Court records, Beaver was arrested by Bettendorf Police in November of 2016 for selling crack. He pleaded guilty to the charge and on April 27, 2017, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

At the time of his arrest by Bettendorf Police, Beaver was on federal supervised release after serving a term in federal prison on a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

For violating his supervised release, Beaver was sentenced on Nov. 20, 2018, to two years in federal prison to run consecutive to his term in the Iowa Department of Corrections, according U.S. District Court, Rock Island, electronic records.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Beaver was released from federal custody on Jan. 24, 2020. He completed his federal supervised release before his arrest on the Davenport drug charges in Feb. of 2022.