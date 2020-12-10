Man awaiting trial on burglary, weapons and theft charges arrested for armed robbery

The firearms charge stems from a crash at 8:31 p.m. on May 31 on the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police, Levy was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu on the bridge. A witness told police that the Malibu was traveling at about 100 mph when the driver lost control, the car crossed the center median and struck another vehicle.

Before fleeing the vehicle, Levy gave a firearm to the frontseat passenger, who had suffered a broken ankle. The passenger fled the vehicle after throwing the gun over the side of the bridge. The handgun landed in the parking lot of the River’s Edge, 700 W. River Dr.

Officers were able to locate a laser sight, a base plate for a Glock magazine and a single round of Smith and Wesson .40-Caliber ammunition. The gun, however, was not located.

Levy was arrested in that case on Nov. 20. An arraignment in that case is scheduled for Dec. 31 in Scott County District Court.

The charge of felon in possession of a firearm is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.