Man awaiting trial on burglary, weapons and theft charges arrested for armed robbery

A Davenport man recently released from probation and awaiting trial on burglary and weapons charges in Scott County and a retail theft charge in Rock Island County, has been arrested in connection with the June 27 armed robbery of a person in Davenport.
David Lee Levy III, 25, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police at 8:29 p.m. on June 27, at 315 Marquette St., Levy pointed a handgun at a person and took from the victim a gold chain with a Jesus pendant valued at $200, a gold chain with diamonds valued at $900, a watch valued at $130 and $40 in cash.
Levy was arrested Wednesday. He was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $25,000.
Levy is awaiting trial in Scott County on charges of third-degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The burglary occurred Sept. 12 at a home in the 1100 block of E. 13th St. According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police, Levy and an accomplice stole three televisions from the home. Third-degree burglary is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
The firearms charge stems from a crash at 8:31 p.m. on May 31 on the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police, Levy was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu on the bridge. A witness told police that the Malibu was traveling at about 100 mph when the driver lost control, the car crossed the center median and struck another vehicle.
Before fleeing the vehicle, Levy gave a firearm to the frontseat passenger, who had suffered a broken ankle. The passenger fled the vehicle after throwing the gun over the side of the bridge. The handgun landed in the parking lot of the River’s Edge, 700 W. River Dr.
Officers were able to locate a laser sight, a base plate for a Glock magazine and a single round of Smith and Wesson .40-Caliber ammunition. The gun, however, was not located.
Levy was arrested in that case on Nov. 20. An arraignment in that case is scheduled for Dec. 31 in Scott County District Court.
The charge of felon in possession of a firearm is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Levy was arrested Dec. 3 on a charge of retail theft in Rock Island County. The charge is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Dec. 15 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
Levy was released April 7 from parole for a 2014 first-degree theft conviction in Scott County, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.
In August, his probation on felony drug and obstruction convictions in Rock Island County was terminated unsatisfactorily, according to Circuit Court electronic records.
