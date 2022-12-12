Man awaiting trial on drug and weapons charges arrested for possessing firearm as a felon

A Davenport man who is a convicted felon and awaiting trial in Scott County on drug and firearms charges was arrested early Sunday for allegedly peddling marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Derron Shaquille Williams, 29, is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp and possession of a firearm by a felon. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Williams also is charged with reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Hogan, at 11:53 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the area of the 1600 block of West 4th Street to investigate a report of shots fired.

While on the scene, officers saw Williams in a backyard on that block. Williams has an order of protection filed against him, he is not allowed to be at that address. The protected party and the order of protection were in the house.

As Williams has an active order of protection against him, and he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Officers got a search warrant for the address, and seized a firearm and ammunition.

The ammunition matched the spent shell casings located just north of the house as a witness told police that Williams had fired the gun that caused damage to a house and a vehicle.

During their search officers also seized from Williams’ backpack 77.55 grams of marijuana that was in three clear plastic bags. Officers located smaller, empty clear bags and a scale with marijuana residue inside the backpack.

During a first appearance on the charges Sunday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 21.

Williams also is charged in the case with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

He also is accused of violating a no contact order. If found in violation of the no contact order Williams would be sentenced to the county jail for contempt of court. A hearing on that violation is also scheduled for Dec. 21.

Williams was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $6,000.

Williams is awaiting trial in Scott County on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and a serious misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault that carries a sentence of up to a year in jail.

According to the arrest affidavits in that case filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, at 12:22 a.m. May 29, officers went to the 1600 block of West 4th Street, for a domestic disturbance.

Officers found that the victim in the case who was pregnant with Williams’ child had been struck by Williams. Williams is alleged to have punched the woman in the left ear and threw her down in the middle of the street. The victim asked that an order of protection be put in place against Williams.

Before being taken to jail, Williams asked officers to search the house for his cell phone. While searching the house officers found a plastic bag with about six-tenths of a gram of marijuana, and another .15 of a gram of marijuana spread across the dresser in the bedroom.

Officers then stopped searching and asked both the victim and Williams for permission to search the rest of the house and consent was given.

Officers found a digital scale with marijuana residue on it under the mattress in the bedroom. Officers also located a 9mm Hi-Point firearm.

A police dog was called to sniff around a Chevrolet Malibu registered to Williams that was parked in the rear of the home. After a positive alert, officers seized another 3.45 grams of marijuana.

Williams has a felony conviction in Cook County for delivery of marijuana.

A pretrial hearing in that case is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Federal authorities could take over the cases under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence. At the federal level, a conviction of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm carries a maximum prison sentence of ten years. There is no parole in the federal system.