Man awaiting trial on drug charges arrested for Davenport shootings, drug dealing

A former Cook County, Illinois, man now living in Davenport and awaiting a July trial on drug charges was arrested Thursday by Davenport police on drug and weapons charges that includes charges for a shooting early Tuesday in which two people were wounded, one seriously.

Donnell Shondell Wilson Sr. 29, is charged in Scott County District Court with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine, namely MDMA, known as ecstasy in the street vernacular.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Wilson also is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Wilson also is charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, and one count each of going armed with intent, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, and possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officers Emily Rasche and Joel Griffin, at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police were sent to the Castlewood Apartments, 2130 Emerald Drive, to investigate multiple calls of shots fired.

Officers located two people with serious but non-fatal gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

Wilson had gotten into a physical altercation with one of the victims. Wilson went to a vehicle and retrieved a firearm and the fired at the victims. A vehicle in the parking lot also was struck.

On Thursday while conducting surveillance at 2188 Emerald Drive, officers saw Wilson get into a 2020 Chevrolet Trax and leave the area. Officers followed Wilson “throughout” Davenport. He eventually went to 1026 River Drive, the Shell gas station at River Drive and Myrtle Street.

Wilson was taken into custody after he walked out of the store.

During a search of the vehicle officers located a Glock 43 handgun that was reported stolen out of Illinois.

During a search of Wilson’s residence, officers seized 15.50 grams, or 29 pills, of MDMA, or ecstasy, 87.15 grams of marijuana, and $7,144 in cash.

Wilson also was wanted in connection with a shots fired call that occurred at 2:35 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 1300 block of Washington Street.

In that case, offices located a silver BMW SUV that was suspected of being involved in the shootings. The vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was obtained to search the vehicle.

Officers seized a loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. The handgun was modified to fire full auto, which defines it as a machine gun, according to the arrest affidavit.

A fingerprint was recovered from a cartridge that was removed from the gun’s magazine. The fingerprint identified Wilson as the person who used the gun.

Wilson was booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday. During a first appearance Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing on all the charges for May 20.

Wilson was being held Saturday in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $45,000.

Wilson already is awaiting trial in Scott County on drug charges. He was arrested Sept. 19 on charges of possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of ecstasy, a Class C felony, and possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony.

After his arrest on those charges, Magistrate Stephen Wing released Wilson from the Scott County Jail, “on Defendant's own promise to appear at all future court proceedings,” according to district court electronic records.

The Scott County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Wilson in that case as a habitual offender and is seeking an enhanced prison sentence based on Wilson’s felony criminal history in Cook County, Illinois, that includes convictions for drug and gun crimes.

