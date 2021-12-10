Man awaiting trial on firearm, fraud charges arrested for selling 'crack' cocaine

A Bettendorf man awaiting trial in Scott County District Court on firearm and fraud charges was arrested Friday for allegedly peddling “crack” cocaine, Bettendorf Police said.
Rick Tyrell Cook, 27, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, on Friday at 8:26 a.m. Bettendorf Police served a search warrant at an apartment in the Chateau Knoll Apartment complex, 3501 Chateau Knoll.
Cook denied living at the apartment, however, according to officers involved in surveillance of the apartment, he is seen going to and leaving the apartment daily.
Officers seized a digital scale with cocaine residue from the master bedroom’s bathroom. Officer’s seized cash from Cook’s jeans pockets and from a cell phone box found in the apartment.
As officers searched Cook’s cell phone, they located a photo taken Dec. 7. The photo was of a digital scale showing 3.4 grams of packaged “crack” cocaine on it. The photo was taken in the master bathroom and the scale was the same as that located and seized by officers.
Officers also reviewed the serial numbers of the cash seized. Cook was in possession of some of the money police used to make controlled buys of “crack” cocaine from him.
Cook was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety. He was expected to make a first appearance Saturday in Scott County District Court.
Cook is awaiting trial on two cases filed in June.
Cook was arrested June 12 on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, in this case a Glock 40-calliber handgun. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Lt. Kent Keeshan, Cook has three felony convictions from Cook County, Illinois. He has convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle on Feb. 3, 2012; receiving-possessing-selling a stolen vehicle on March 5, 2012; and possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 5. 2019.
A girlfriend of Cook’s, Shirrika Shiquita Shenea Franklin, posted a $5,000 cash bond on June 13 to have him released from the Scott County Jail.
A pretrial conference in that case is scheduled for Jan. 14 in Scott County District Court.
Cook also was charged on June 8 with unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Dennis Tripp, at 11:40 p.m. May 23, Cook was caught on video at the Kwik Star, 1001 Utica Ridge Court, using a stolen debit card to fill his vehicle with gas, valued at $67.22.
At about 11:55 p.m. that same night, Cook’s girlfriend, Franklin, was captured on video at QC Mart, 3469 Middle Road, using the same card to purchase multiple items with a total value of $68.03. Franklin is also charged in the case. Her trial date is scheduled for April 25 in Scott County District Court.