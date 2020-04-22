Man awaiting trial on fraud and conspiracy charges arrested for robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Davenport man awaiting trial for his part in a conspiracy to defraud a Davenport credit union is facing a robbery charge after police say he used a CO2 handgun with a laser to rob a man on April 14.

Deontye Jamere Tashon Lewis, 23, of 608 W. 9th St., is charged with one count of second-degree robbery.

The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Sander, at 1:49 a.m. on April 14, police were sent to 804 W. 6th St. to investigate a robbery.

Using what appeared to be a handgun, Lewis pointed the weapon at the victim and demanded the man’s belongings, according to the affidavit. The victim told Lewis that he had his son with him, to which Lewis responded, “I don’t care. I’ll shoot you and your son right now.”

The victim reported that Lewis took cash and a gold chain and described the gun used as gray in color with a laser sight.

The victim was able to identify Lewis from a photo lineup.

On Wednesday, Davenport police stopped Lewis in an unrelated incident. Officers saw a silver CO2 handgun with a laser sight in Lewis’ vehicle.