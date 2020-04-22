Man awaiting trial on fraud and conspiracy charges arrested for robbery

A Davenport man awaiting trial for his part in a conspiracy to defraud a Davenport credit union is facing a robbery charge after police say he used a CO2 handgun with a laser to rob a man on April 14.
Deontye Jamere Tashon Lewis, 23, of 608 W. 9th St., is charged with one count of second-degree robbery.
The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Sander, at 1:49 a.m. on April 14, police were sent to 804 W. 6th St. to investigate a robbery.
Using what appeared to be a handgun, Lewis pointed the weapon at the victim and demanded the man’s belongings, according to the affidavit. The victim told Lewis that he had his son with him, to which Lewis responded, “I don’t care. I’ll shoot you and your son right now.”
The victim reported that Lewis took cash and a gold chain and described the gun used as gray in color with a laser sight.
The victim was able to identify Lewis from a photo lineup.
On Wednesday, Davenport police stopped Lewis in an unrelated incident. Officers saw a silver CO2 handgun with a laser sight in Lewis’ vehicle.
Lewis admitted going to 608 W. 9th St. in April 14 to buy marijuana and admitted taking 7 grams of marijuana from the victim. However, he denied using a weapon during the crime, but admitted the CO2 gun belonged to him.
Lewis was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond, cash or surety.
Lewis is awaiting trial on aggravated misdemeanor charges of third-degree theft and third-degree fraudulent practice. Each of the charges carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Weipert, on Nov. 20 at about 4:20 p.m., Lewis used a bank card belonging to others to deposit an empty envelope into a Northwest Bank ATM stating that it contained $200 cash. The defendant then withdrew $163 from the account. The defendant then went to a different Northwest Bank location and committed the same act. On Nov. 21 and Nov. 24, Lewis made two more empty-envelope transactions and withdrew $163 on each occasion. The total amount in withdrawals totaled $652. Along with the bank charges, the total stolen came to $799.99.
Also, Lewis is one of 12 people charged in connection with a conspiracy to defraud Vibrant Credit Union in Davenport last year.
In that case, Lewis is charged with one count each of second-degree fraudulent practice and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Both charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Prosecutors added a charge of ongoing criminal conduct against Lewis, and two of the other conspirators in the scheme. That charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
A pre-trail conference in the case is scheduled for July 24 in Scott County District Court.
The investigation began Sept. 20 when police were sent to Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St., regarding fraudulent bank accounts and activities connected to them.
According to the arrest affidavit, members of the conspiracy would open an account and then place empty envelopes into automated teller machines in the area and declare the envelopes contained cash deposits.
They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.
The total cost of the conspiracy to Vibrant was $5,589.43.
One of the conspirators, Marterius Kawon Demarcus Riddle 21, pleaded guilty March 12 to a charge of fourth-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law. Charges of second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.
Riddle was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay restitution of $583.
Another conspirator, Antonio Lee Riley II, 18, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to a charge of fourth-degree theft and was sentenced March 10 to one year on unsupervised probation and ordered to pay restitution of $583. Charges of ongoing criminal conduct and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony were dropped in the agreement.
Tywaun Devon Hampton, 21, of Davenport, had been wanted in connection with the conspiracy but is now being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals as he awaits trial with two other men on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death — methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
Hampton also is charged at the federal level with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance-heroin, one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance-methamphetamine and one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance-methamphetamine and heroin.
The others involved in the Vibrant conspiracy are:
Taylor Nicole Thornburg, 20, Madison Leanne Bruno, 20, Jamiah L. Quinn, 18, Autumn M. McClendon, 21, Demika Launterra Rush Jr., 25, Anthony Tyrone Shears III, 28, and Desha Johnson, 20. Each is charged with one count of second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Rush also is charged with the Class B felony of ongoing criminal conduct.
Each is awaiting trial on the charges.
Police continue to look for Alexis LaShae Simelton, 20, who is charged with one count each of second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Police ask anyone with information about the cases to call 563-326-6125 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
