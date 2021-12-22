Man awaiting trial on robbery and weapons charges arrested for selling methamphetamine

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Griffin, at 2:26 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, Davenport Police were dispatched to the area of East Locust Street and Esplanade Avenue to investigate multiple calls of shots fired.

During their investigation it was learned that Litt had wielded a .40-caliber handgun when he robbed a man. Litt had demanded the man’s possessions and the victim complied. The robbery took place in the 1700 block of College Avenue, just two blocks west of Esplanade and just south of East Locust Street.

Litt is accused of firing at least eight shots at the victim as the victim ran away. Two vehicles parked in the 1700 block of College Avenue were struck by bullets.

Litt was booked into the Scott County Jail on the robbery and weapons charges on Dec. 17 after police arrested him while searching his apartment. It was during that search they located suspected methamphetamine that later was confirmed by the DCI lab.