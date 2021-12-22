Man awaiting trial on robbery and weapons charges arrested for selling methamphetamine

A Davenport man who is out of jail on bond while awaiting trial on first-degree robbery and weapons charges has been arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine and marijuana.
Elijawhon Semaj Litt, 29, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Litt also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police's Joel Griffin, on Dec. 17, 2020, Davenport Police served a search warrant at 106 E. 3rd St., Apt. 425 in connection with a shots-fired investigation from Dec. 3, 2020.
It was this investigation that led to Litt's charges of first-degree robbery, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
During a search of the apartment Litt was found to be in possession of plastic grocery bag containing 32 multicolored pills on a bedside table in the bedroom. A single matching tablet was located in a suitcase in the closet.
Police also seized 47.7 grams of packaged marijuana.
The pills were analyzed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory. The pills tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of 15.43 grams. After the pills were confirmed to contain methamphetamine an arrest warrant was issued for Litt on Oct. 29, 2021.
Litt was arrested Wednesday and was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $20,000 bond, cash or surety.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 30 in Scott County District Court.
When Litt was arrested Wednesday, he was out on bond on the of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm charges.
The first-degree robbery charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.
The intimidation with a weapon charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while the felon on possession charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
It was their investigation of the Dec. 3 shots-fired incident that led to Litt’s charge of peddling meth and marijuana.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Griffin, at 2:26 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, Davenport Police were dispatched to the area of East Locust Street and Esplanade Avenue to investigate multiple calls of shots fired.
During their investigation it was learned that Litt had wielded a .40-caliber handgun when he robbed a man. Litt had demanded the man’s possessions and the victim complied. The robbery took place in the 1700 block of College Avenue, just two blocks west of Esplanade and just south of East Locust Street.
Litt is accused of firing at least eight shots at the victim as the victim ran away. Two vehicles parked in the 1700 block of College Avenue were struck by bullets.
Litt was booked into the Scott County Jail on the robbery and weapons charges on Dec. 17 after police arrested him while searching his apartment. It was during that search they located suspected methamphetamine that later was confirmed by the DCI lab.
He was initially being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond. On June 15, 2021, Scott County District Court Judge changed Litt’s bond to $25,000, cash or surety. Litt was released from the Scott County Jail on June 16 after posting bond through Freebird Bail Bonds of Knoxville, Iowa. While on bond Litt was supposed to be under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections which can now move to revoke his bond in that case.