Man awaiting trial on weapons charges arrested after a domestic and shooting incident in Rock Island

An 18-year-old man awaiting trial in Rock Island County Circuit Court on weapons charges was arrested Wednesday by Rock Island Police after a domestic and shooting incident.

Jaiden H. Carver, whom Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records has as living in Moline, is charged in Wednesday’s incident with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, domestic battery and resisting arrest.

Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. Aggravated unlawful use of a firearm is a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

Domestic battery and resisting arrest each are Class A misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up one year.

According to a news release issued by Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud, at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 500 block of 30th Street to investigate a domestic dispute.

While in route to the scene, officers learned that the suspect, Carver, had left the scene on foot and was seen with a handgun. Moments later a call came in reporting that about four shots had been fired in the area and that a home in the 600 block of 28th Street had been struck by gunfire.

During a search of the area, officers located Carver who tried to run. He was taken into custody in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue.

A loaded 9mm handgun also was recovered.

Minor injuries were reported in the domestic dispute.

At the time of Wednesday’s incident, Carver was out on bond awaiting trial on two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Each of the charges is a Class 4 felony that carry a prison sentence of one to three years.

Carver was arrested March 19, 2022, in connection with that case. He was released from the Rock Island County Jail in that case on March 28, 2022, after posting 10% of a $30,000 bond, or $3,000.

A pretrial conference in that case is scheduled for Feb. 9 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Carver was being held Wednesday night without bail in the Rock Island County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance Thursday in Circuit Court on the new charges at which time a judge will set bail and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled.

As Carver is accused of a crime while out on bond in another case, the judge could find that Carver violated the terms of his pretrial release and revoke that bond.