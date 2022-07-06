Man awaits sentencing after taking plea in Rock Island murder case

A Moline man awaits sentencing after taking a plea agreement in a 2020 murder case.

Brandon D. Motton, 37, was initially charged with first-degree murder in relation to the June 7, 2020, shooting death of Kameron R. Moore, also of Moline, in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue, Rock Island, according to authorities.

As part of the agreement with Rock Island County prosecutors, that charge was amended to second-degree murder, according to court records. Motton’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7, and he was still in custody, held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

At the plea hearing, which was in June, Judge Peter Church ordered a pre-sentence investigation ahead of sentencing, court records state.

The report developed from such an investigation is designed to help a judge determine the appropriate sentence.

The wounded Moore was found by Rock Island police officers who were called to investigate a report of gunfire, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

At Motton’s 2021 preliminary hearing, Greg Whitcomb, a Rock Island police detective, presented a narrative of what authorities believe happened to Moore based on evidence gathered by investigators after he was shot.

Moore was driving with someone that night who told police they stopped in that area of 7th Avenue, and Moore told her he would be back, Whitcomb testified. Moore then left the vehicle and walked away.

Shortly after, the witness heard shooting and saw Moore running away in the direction of where his body was later found by police. The witness said she then tried to find Moore.

This witness told police she did not see Moore carrying a weapon that night or hear him say he had one, Whitcomb said. No weapon was found on him when he was searched.

Another witness said she was with Motton that night at 720 10th St., Whitcomb told the court. Another person approached. Motton allegedly grew agitated and began shooting at that approaching person.

In the area near where Motton was alleged to have been sitting, a parked vehicle was hit several times by gunfire, Whitcomb said. Investigators were able to get fingerprints from the vehicle that matched Motton’s.

They also recovered security footage and audio from surrounding homes. That audio recorded seven gunshots and the footage showed three people running from the area.

One of those three, Moore, collapsed and could be heard asking for help and the police before falling still, Whitcomb testified.

When he was examined, Moore was found to have been shot once, Whitcomb said. The bullet entered through his back and exited his body through the chest.

Seven shell casings were also recovered and were matched to a gun recovered later by police in a jurisdiction outside of the Quad-Cities. Whitcomb did not have information about how the pistol found its way there.