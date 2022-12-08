Man caught in 2020 federal online sting sentenced to more than seven years in prison

One of nine men caught in a November 2020 federal online sting targeting adults attempting to entice minors for sexual exploitation has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.

During a sentencing hearing Nov. 22 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, District Chief Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Damien Pernell Shepherd to 87 months, or seven years and three months, in federal prison.

Shepherd, 37, initially was charged in the case with one count of attempted enticement of minor.

On July 19, he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Darrow also ordered Shepherd to serve three years on federal supervised release when he completes his prison sentence.

Shepherd, who is the seventh person caught in the online sting to be sentenced, will receive credit for the time he has been in custody awaiting trial and sentencing.

There is no parole in the federal system.

In a sentencing memorandum for the court, Shepherd’s attorney, Terry Frederick, described Shepherd as “schizophrenic and intellectually disabled,” who as a child suffered physical and sexual abuse.

While seven men have been sentenced to prison, there are two cases currently awaiting trial.

Auston. M. McLain, 37, of Davenport, is charged with one count each of attempted enticement of a minor, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity, and soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor. A jury trial is scheduled for March 21, in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, before District Chief Judge Sara Darrow.

Jeffrey Alan Bosaw, of Bloomington, Ill., who was 52 at the time of his arrest, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. A status conference is set for March 2 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, before District Chief Judge Sara Darrow.

Attempted enticement of a minor carries a mandatory federal prison sentence of 10 years. The maximum sentence is 20 years.

Those who already have been sentenced in the case are:

Douglas L. Christensen, 57, of East Moline, was sentenced Nov. 3, 2021, to 10 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Michael Robert McKinney, 25, of Silvis, was sentenced July 20, 2021, to 12 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Fla., according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Douglas Michael Speer, 32, of Johnston, Iowa, was sentenced Oct. 20, 2021, to 11 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Milan, Mich., according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Nicholas Bryan Swank, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced Jan. 6, 2022, to 17 ½ years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion, Ill., according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Charles Walter Christopher, 44, of West Liberty, was sentenced Dec. 15, 2021, to 22 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin, Ill.

Joseph Allen Wilcher, 41, of Cedar Rapids, was sentenced Feb. 24, 2022, to 10 years in prison. He is currently being held at the Federal Medical Center, Fort Worth.

The cases were investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.