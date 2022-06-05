Man charge with throwing broken glass bottles into Clinton Riverview Pool delaying opening

A report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Riverview Pool has led to the arrest of a Clinton man on a felony criminal mischief charge.

The incident has delayed the opening of the pool until further notice.

Nicholas Richmond, 20, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to a news release issued Friday by Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion, on Thursday officers were dispatched to the pool, 101 S. 1st St., to investigate a report of broken glass bottles in the pool and surrounding areas.

Pool staff told officers the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon.

Health code regulations mandate that the water and to be drained as a result of clear glass being seen in the pool and surrounding areas.

Draining of the pool, cleaning and rebalancing the water would result in costs of between $1,500 and $10,000.

Richmond was arrested Friday and booked into the Clinton County Jail. He was released from the jail Saturday. There was no bond information. Clinton County District Court electronic records did not have information available regarding bond or court dates.

The pool was supposed to be open Saturday, according to the city’s website. It will take time to drain the pool. Plans include a deep cleaning, refilling all three sections of the pool and finally re-balancing the chemicals.

City staff will announce a new opening day when one can be determined.

