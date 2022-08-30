Man charged after investigation into capsized boat near LeClaire

A Port Byron man allegedly piloted his boat too close to a barge on Aug. 13 on the Mississippi River, causing it to capsize with four children aboard.

Scott County authorities have charged Michael Charles Henry, 35, with four counts of child endangerment, according to county court records. All four counts are aggravated misdemeanors. He also faces a serious misdemeanor charge of operating a boat while intoxicated – first offense in relation to the incident.

At about 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 near the Green Gables Marina in LeClaire, Henry allegedly drove the boat within 30 feet of the tugboat, despite the crew of the tugboat sounding horns and whistles to warn him away, according to court records. Henry’s boat went over three waves caused by the tugboat and capsized.

The four children, three of them without life jackets, were stranded in the water but were rescued by another boater, the court records state.

An Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer later had Henry do a field sobriety test, which indicated he was significantly impaired, the court records state. A preliminary breath test indicated a BAC of 0.142, but Henry later refused to provide a further breath sample.

During the interview, Henry also allegedly said that he had consumed two mixed drinks containing rum while he was out on the boat, court records state.

The intoxication charge is in a separate case from the child endangerment charges, court records state. It was initially filed on Aug. 14. The child endangerment case was filed on Aug. 26.

He was free on his own recognizance as of Tuesday morning, according to the Scott County Jail’s website.

Henry’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 15, according to court records.