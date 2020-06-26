Man charged after late night gunfire in Carbon Cliff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was facing Rock Island County charges Friday after a report of shooting sent Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies to a Carbon Cliff home late Thursday.

Dustin Phelps, 28, Silvis, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possessing a defaced firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend that on Thursday he had a .22-caliber Henry rifle with a defaced serial number, and fired a gun into the ground next to a man, endangering him. The records did not specify if the rifle was the weapon Phelps is suspected of firing.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office was called around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of someone being shot at in the 900 block of South 1st Avenue, according to a news release. When deputies arrived, they created a perimeter around the home, then waited for the county's emergency team and an armored vehicle.