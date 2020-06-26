You are the owner of this article.
Man charged after late night gunfire in Carbon Cliff
Man charged after late night gunfire in Carbon Cliff

A man was facing Rock Island County charges Friday after a report of shooting sent Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies to a Carbon Cliff home late Thursday.

Dustin Phelps, 28, Silvis, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possessing a defaced firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend that on Thursday he had a .22-caliber Henry rifle with a defaced serial number, and fired a gun into the ground next to a man, endangering him. The records did not specify if the rifle was the weapon Phelps is suspected of firing.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office was called around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of someone being shot at in the 900 block of South 1st Avenue, according to a news release. When deputies arrived, they created a perimeter around the home, then waited for the county's emergency team and an armored vehicle.

Once the team and vehicle arrived, the occupants of the residence were ordered to come out, the release states. A man, 28, and a woman, 22, followed the instructions. No one was reported injured in the incident.

Phelps was being held on a $30,000 bail, according to court records. To be released, he would have to post a $3,000 bond.

He made his first court appearance Friday, court records state. His next court date was set for July 21.

 Anthony Watt
