Man charged after Tuesday pursuit in Davenport
Man charged after Tuesday pursuit in Davenport

Isaiah D. Robinson, 20, Davenport

Isaiah D. Robinson, 20, Davenport.

 Anthony Watt

A driver accused of fleeing Davenport police officers Tuesday as they assisted in investigating an East Moline shooting has been charged.

Isaiah D. Robinson, 20, Davenport, has been charged with eluding, according to Scott County court records. He is accused of fleeing the officers at 12:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 14th Street when they attempted a traffic stop on the black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu he was allegedly driving. During the ensuing pursuit, the Malibu allegedly reached speeds of 90 mph.

Scott County court records state Robinson, who was alone in the vehicle, is a suspect in an East Moline shooting and that just under 33 grams of marijauna wax, $943 in cash and two fired .380-caliber shell casings were recovered from the Malibu when it was searched.

The East Moline Police Department said late Wednesday morning that Robinson was a person of interest in its case, but that no arrests had been made and no charges filed against anyone in relation to the shooting as of that time.

The shooting was at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue, according to the East Moline Police Department. No one was reported injured.

Security camera footage found during the investigation led to the description of a suspect vehicle that was issued to other Quad-Cities law enforcement, according to the East Moline police.

Further details on the shooting were not available Wednesday morning.

Robinson was free Wednesday on a $5,000 bond, according to the Scott County Jail’s website.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 26, according to Scott County court records.

