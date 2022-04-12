Man charged for 2021 shooting in Rock Island

A Rock Island man faces charges he allegedly shot another man in September.
Quasean T. Davis, 26, Rock Island, is scheduled to make his first appearance Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to county court records.
The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1400 5½ Ave. in Rock Island, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. A 44-year-old man was wounded
The man suffered a serious wound, but it was not considered life threatening, according to a news release issued by police Tuesday.
The charges were filed against Davis on Sept. 22, records state.
Davis was arrested just before 8 p.m. Monday, according to department reports. The arrest was in the 9500 block of 14th Street West. He was booked into the Rock Island County Jail just before 9 p.m. Monday.
His arrest report states his bail has been set at $200,000.
He was still in custody this morning, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.
At the first appearance, a judge will read the charges to Davis, explain his bail and determine whether he can afford his own lawyer or must have one appointed for him. His next court hearing will also be set.
Photos: Davenport Fire Department open house at station No.3
Davenport Fire Department engineer Cody Jaeger talks about the fire station to guest Sean Hanley of Davenport and his children Peyson, 9, Benson, 5, Brielle, 7, and Dawson, 3, during an open house on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The Davenport Fire Department is celebrating 140 years. In 1882, the Davenport City Council authorized the formation of a municipal fire department, and this was the formal creation of the Davenport Fire Department. The year 2022 marks the 140th year of DFD as a paid, professional fire department. In celebration, the public is invited to attend fire station open houses. The hour and a half events will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month through Oct. 8.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Ian and Evelyn MacDougall use an electronic fire extinguisher to put out a video-generated fire during an open house at Davenport Fire Station No. 3 Saturday, April 9, 2002, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport Fire Department engineer Cody Jaeger talks about rescue dummy during a tour of fire station No. 3 to guest Peyson Hanley, 9, Benson Hanley, 5, Brielle Hanley, 7, and Dawson Hanley, 3, during an open house on Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport firefighters welcome guests during an open house at Davenport Fire Station No. 3 on Harrison Street on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Donovan Lam, 3, of Davenport wears a firefighters outfit and learns how to use a fire extinguisher during an open house Saturday, April 9, 2022, at fire station No. 3 on Harrison Street in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Davenport Fire Department is celebrating 140 years. In 1882, the Davenport City Council authorized the formation of a municipal fire department, and this was the formal creation of the Davenport Fire Department. The year 2022 marks the 140th year of DFD as a paid, professional fire department. In celebration, the public is invited to attend fire station open houses. The hour and a half events will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month through Oct. 8.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Richard Marler shows his son Keegan Marler, 4, how to use a fire extinguisher with the help of Evelyn MacDougall during an open house at fire station No. 3 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
