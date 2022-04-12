Man charged for 2021 shooting in Rock Island

A Rock Island man faces charges he allegedly shot another man in September.

Quasean T. Davis, 26, Rock Island, is scheduled to make his first appearance Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to county court records.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1400 5½ Ave. in Rock Island, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. A 44-year-old man was wounded

The man suffered a serious wound, but it was not considered life threatening, according to a news release issued by police Tuesday.

The charges were filed against Davis on Sept. 22, records state.

Davis was arrested just before 8 p.m. Monday, according to department reports. The arrest was in the 9500 block of 14th Street West. He was booked into the Rock Island County Jail just before 9 p.m. Monday.

His arrest report states his bail has been set at $200,000.

He was still in custody this morning, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

At the first appearance, a judge will read the charges to Davis, explain his bail and determine whether he can afford his own lawyer or must have one appointed for him. His next court hearing will also be set.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.