 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical

Man charged for 2021 shooting in Rock Island

  • Updated
  • 0

A Rock Island man faces charges he allegedly shot another man in September.

Quasean T. Davis, 26, Rock Island, is scheduled to make his first appearance Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to county court records.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1400 5½ Ave. in Rock Island, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. A 44-year-old man was wounded

The man suffered a serious wound, but it was not considered life threatening, according to a news release issued by police Tuesday.

The charges were filed against Davis on Sept. 22, records state.

Davis was arrested just before 8 p.m. Monday, according to department reports. The arrest was in the 9500 block of 14th Street West. He was booked into the Rock Island County Jail just before 9 p.m. Monday.

His arrest report states his bail has been set at $200,000.

People are also reading…

He was still in custody this morning, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

At the first appearance, a judge will read the charges to Davis, explain his bail and determine whether he can afford his own lawyer or must have one appointed for him. His next court hearing will also be set.

Quasean Terrell Davis

Quasean Terrell Davis
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rape and sexual violence rising concern in Ukraine, says UN Women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News