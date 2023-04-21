A man attempting to purchase a handgun at a Davenport store in January was arrested Thursday for allegedly lying on the ATF transaction record form about a felony conviction in 2010.

Marquarius Daniel Powell, 29, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of false information in acquiring a weapon. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Bryan Butt, at about 3 p.m. Jan. 14, Powell went to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 5511 Elmore Ave., and attempted to purchase a Taurus 9mm handgun.

Powell completed ATF Form 4473, a firearms transaction record that must be completed by everyone who wants to purchase a firearm. A background check is then conducted on the person attempting to purchase the firearm.

In section 21 of the form is the question, “Have you ever been convicted in any court, including a military court, of a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could have imprisoned you for more than one year, even if you received a shorter sentence including probation?”

Powell answered no to the question, when in fact, he had been convicted in Illinois of felony burglary in 2010, when he was a juvenile. Juvenile felony records prohibit the purchase of firearms as an adult.

During a first appearance on the charge Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Stephen Wing scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for May 11. Wing released Powell on his own recognizance after Powell promised to appear at future court hearings.

Lying on ATF Form 4473 is a federal offense for which the penalties have been stiffened under recent changed to the Gun Control Act.

ATF Form 4473 was updated in December to reflect the changes. Lying on the form now carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years, instead of 10 years. Federal authorities could take over the case from the State of Iowa and charge Powell with a federal crime.