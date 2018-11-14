Forensic evidence left behind at two Davenport business burglaries in 2016 has led to charges being filed against a man already serving time for other business break-ins.
Lenar Vesey, 52, is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
He appeared Wednesday in Scott County Court via video arraignment and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to court records. He will be arraigned Thursday.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police, Vesey forced entry into Bley’s Tap, 2015 E. 29th St., on June 25, 2016.
He cut himself during the burglary. The blood was collected and sent to the state crime lab for analysis and later came back as a match to Vesey, according to the affidavit.
Early on Nov. 6, 2016, Vesey forced entry into Life’s Little Treasures, 2906 Brady St., and was captured on video surveillance trying to steal the cash register, according to the affidavit.
An evidence technician was able to get a latent print from the cash register. A lab report from the state crime lab confirmed that the print belonged to Vesey, according to the affidavit.
Arrest warrants were issued on the new charges in June, according to court records.
In February 2017, Vesey was arrested and charged with break-ins at three businesses. He pleaded guilty in May 2017 to third-degree burglary and second-degree theft and was sentenced the following month to up 15 years in prison.
He also has multiple convictions for theft and burglary in Scott, Rock Island, and Des Moines counties.