Man charged in Clinton County for selling fentanyl

A Savanna man was arrested Friday by Clinton authorities for allegedly selling fentanyl on four occasions to confidential sources working with the Blackhawk Area Task Force in April and May.

Saidrick Thomas, 19, is charged with four counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Thomas also is charged with four counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Officer Joshua Winter, at about noon April 8, a confidential informant working with authorities purchased 10 blue pills stamped with “M30” for $325. The pills were tested and determined to contain fentanyl.

At 1 p.m. April 12, a confidential informant purchased 10 blue pills stamped with “M30” from Thomas for $325. Those pills were tested and determined to contain fentanyl.

At 11:22 a.m. on May 2, a confidential informant purchased 15 blue pills stamped with “M30” for $450. Those pills also were tested and found to contain fentanyl.

At noon on May 13, a confidential informant purchased 10 blue pills stamped with “M30” for $325.

Thomas was taken into custody Friday from the Carroll County, Ill., jail where he also is facing charges of selling fentanyl.

He was being held Saturday night in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.

Thomas is charged in Carroll County Circuit Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver between 1 and 15 grams of fentanyl. The charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 4-15 years.

He also is charged with possession of between 30 and 100 grams of cannabis, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

A status hearing in that case is scheduled for June 3 in circuit court.

