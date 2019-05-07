A man allegedly driving a vehicle involved in a December shooting in Davenport has been arrested.
Calvin Antoine Luckett Jr., 23, who has addresses listed in Davenport and Fort Worth, Texas, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 4:52 p.m. Monday on one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Bond was set Tuesday morning at $5,000 cash or surety. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned May 30.
The shooting happened at 8:43 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 1100 block of East 37th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police say Luckett was driving a dark-colored sedan that was chasing another vehicle. Someone in his vehicle fired a gun, striking the other vehicle.
Luckett “committed this action to aid and abet the subject who was discharging the firearm at the victims,” according to the affidavit.
An arrest warrant was issued in February.
Police said no other arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.