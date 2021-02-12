 Skip to main content
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Davenport
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Davenport

A man was arrested Friday morning for vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in Davenport. 

Mark L. Blackwood, 63, allegedly hit and killed Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, on Monday, Jan. 18, police said.

Blackwood reportedly struck Johnson in the 1900 block of North Washington St., Davenport and dragged him about six-tenths of a mile to the 2600 block of North Fillmore Lane.

Johnson was discovered by a passerby, and the Davenport Police were called to the scene at 7:09 p.m. Blackwood had fled by the time the police arrived, police said.

Johnson was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.

Vehicular homicide is a Class C felony that carries a sentence of 10 years, and leaving the scene of an accident is a Class D felony with a sentence of 5 years. 

