A man accused in federal court of re-coding multiple gift and credit cards with unauthorized account numbers is now facing allegations that he conspired to distribute methamphetamine in the Quad-Cities earlier this year.
Alexander R. Holcomb made an initial appearance Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to deliver 50 grams and more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
He will be back in court Thursday for a preliminary and detention hearing.
According to the federal complaint filed Tuesday, Quad-City narcotics investigators in April launched an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the area, predominantly Davenport.
The investigation revealed that sometime around February, Holcomb, Todd Haulk and another man conspired with each other and with others to distribute at least one pound of crystal “ice” methamphetamine in Davenport.
A confidential source told police one of the men obtained the drug from a source in California and arranged for a shipment of at least 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine to arrive later that month. The source also said Holcomb introduced the California source to the two other men and provided them with methamphetamine.
On April 26, the source conducted a controlled buy of 4 ounces of methamphetamine for $2,000 at Haulk’s Davenport home.
Three days later, investigators searched Haulk’s home and found three pounds of methamphetamine in the drop ceiling of the basement and another pound of methamphetamine in the back seat of Haulk’s truck parked inside the attached garage.
Investigators also found drug packaging materials, a digital scale, a vacuum sealer, and an additional 11 grams of methamphetamine in the home.
Haulk told investigators that Holcomb introduced him to his supplier in February or March. He said he had spoken to another co-conspirator about getting methamphetamine and Holcomb agreed to contact people in California to see if they could provide it them in Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
On Aug. 30, investigators arrested Holcomb by utilizing a confidential source to arrange to meet him in the parking lot of a business in Davenport.
As they secured Holcomb and the vehicle, investigators observed a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard.
The gun, a Hi-Point Model C9 9mm semiautomatic pistol, did not have a round in the chamber but had live rounds in the magazine.
Holcomb, a convicted felon, told police he got the gun from one of his co-conspirators. He admitted that he introduced the man to people he knows from California for the purpose of arranging a transaction for crystal methamphetamine.
He described two packages of methamphetamine brought by his contacts in California and said he believed it was two pounds. He said he received some of the methamphetamine and distributed some of it, according to the police, according to the federal complaint.
Haulk, 51, and his girlfriend, Helen Louise Whitinger, 58, were indicted in August in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and three counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Holcomb was charged earlier this month in federal court with one count of fraud and related activity in connection with access devices.
Prosecutors allege Holcomb was re-encoding multiple gift and credit cards with unauthorized account numbers.
A preliminary and detention hearing in that case also is scheduled Thursday.