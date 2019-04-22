CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with disorderly conduct for a school-related incident in January.
Michael P. Bainbridge, 53, was charged Monday with the Class 4 felony. According to the charge, on Jan. 17 he allegedly knowingly transmitted a threat of violence, death or bodily harm directed against persons at a school, school function or school event, whether or not school was in session. Specifically, Bainbridge is alleged to have transmitted a message to the Galva Elementary School that he was going to “come down here and kill your ----ing school apart.”
Judge Terry Patton sent bond of $20,000 on April 20 and ordered that Bainbridge have no contact with Galva schools. Bainbridge was arraigned Monday, and the public defender's office was appointed to represent him. The case was set for preliminary hearing April 29.
Bainbridge remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.