You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man charged in June 6 shooting in East Moline
topical

Man charged in June 6 shooting in East Moline

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

The East Moline Police Department confirmed the arrest of the man it believes is responsible for a June 6 incident involving gunfire.

Jose A. Olivares, 31, was arrested Thursday, June 11. He is charged as a a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony, and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.

The charges stem from an incident in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline.

Olivares is being held in the Rock Island Jail on a $75,000 bond.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News