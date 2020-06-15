Man charged in June 6 shooting in East Moline

×
The East Moline Police Department confirmed the arrest of the man it believes is responsible for a June 6 incident involving gunfire.
Jose A. Olivares, 31, was arrested Thursday, June 11. He is charged as a a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony, and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
The charges stem from an incident in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline.
Olivares is being held in the Rock Island Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Tom Loewy
