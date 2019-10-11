A Moline man has been accused of robbing a convenience store Tuesday.
Diaaron W. McAdams, 19, Moline, has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend he took money, liquor and cigars from a man by implying he had a gun and threatening violence.
You have free articles remaining.
Moline police officers were called around 11:28 p.m. Tuesday to the Super Stop, 1305 15th St. to investigate the robbery, according to police reports. The victims were a 45-year-old man and a 22-year-old man. McAdams was arrested at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 13th Street, Moline.
His bail has been set at $75,000, according to court records. To be released he would have to post a $7,500 bond. McAdams' next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 22.