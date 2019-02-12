A man arrested in September in connection with a burglary in Davenport was back behind bars Tuesday after police say he burglarized more businesses in Bettendorf, Davenport and Eldridge between August and November.
Jason Matthew Johnson, 28, was booked into the Scott County Jail on four counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and fifth-degree theft.
He also was booked on charges of domestic assault with injury and driving under suspension in separate cases. Johnson also was wanted on an interstate detainer out of Bureau County in Illinois.
He will be arraigned March 7. He remained in the Scott County Jail Tuesday.
According to court records:
- At 3:17 a.m. Aug. 26 Johnson and a co-defendant forced their way into The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. A window, door and flat screen TV were damaged. Surveillance video showed two men entering the business and trying to get into the cash register. They tried to hide their identity by covering their faces with hoods and/or bags.
- At 4:05 a.m. Aug. 29 Johnson and a co-defendant broke out the front glass door of New China Café, 902 W. Kimberly Road, and stole several cash drawers and an undetermined amount of cash. The two were arrested and admitted to burglarizing the business and throwing the empty cash drawers out their vehicle window at Duck Creek Park.
- At 10:52 p.m. Nov. 7 Johnson broke a double-pane glass door and entered Waterfront Deli, 1813 Kimberly Road, and struck the cash safe several times with a blunt object to get into the safe. He inadvertently hit the panic alarm under the counter and fled before obtaining any money.
- At 11:52 p.m. Nov. 7 Johnson used a hammer to break the glass front door of Subway, 230 S. 9th Ave., Eldridge. He was seen on surveillance video walking up to the register and grabbing a plastic tub before running out the front door. He admitted to breaking into the restaurant and was able to describe where he parked and his method of entry and admitted to taking a plastic tub, according to court records.
Johnson was arrested in September and charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and third-degree criminal mischief in connection with a burglary at Midwest Tan, 3451 N. Fairmount St., Davenport, on Aug. 23.
Johnson was identified on surveillance video throwing an object through a window and entering the business, according to court records. He also admitted to “taking part in the act with the involvement of at least one other suspect,” according to court records.
Johnson was placed on supervised pretrial release; a judge issued a warrant for him on Nov. 2 after he failed to appear for a pretrial conference, according to court records.
The pretrial conference was re-set for Friday.
A second man, Jose M. Ramirez-Camargo, 35, also was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and third-degree mischief in connection with the burglary. He was arrested in September and released on his own recognizance. Court records show a judge issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to show up for his arraignment in November.
He also is wanted in connection with the burglaries at New China Cafe and Main Event.
Court records show that Johnson pleaded guilty on Jan. 24 in Henry County (Illinois) Circuit Court to felony burglary and possession of burglary tools and was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 180 days in jail, with credit received for time served in the jail since November, according to court records.