A man was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday morning after police say he sexually abused an 8-year-old in Eldridge in September.
Stephen William Corbin, 35, who has addressed listed in Williamsburg, Iowa, and Kansas, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 21.
A $15,000 cash-only warrant was issued for Corbin by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in October.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scott County District Court, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 7 in Eldridge.
Corbin fondled the child, who was lying on a bed playing on an electronic device, according to the affidavit.
The child's father observed Corbin put the child's legs in his lap and place his hand by the mid-section of the child underneath a blanket, according to the affidavit.
When confronted by the child’s father, Corbin said he was fixing something on the electronic device, according to the affidavit.
He was questioned at the scene and said that he did not touch the child in an inappropriate way, according to the affidavit.