Man charged in shooting at Davenport tavern sentenced to probation

A Davenport man charged for firing a pistol at someone while standing in the parking lot of a Davenport tavern in January 2019, has been sentenced to three years on probation.

Kendrick Jamaal Jones, 30, was sentenced Thursday by Scott County District Judge Patrick McElyea during a hearing in Scott County District Court.

Jones had been charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon-intent to injure, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also had been charged with reckless use of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence, as well as carrying weapons and driving while barred, both aggravated misdemeanors that carry a prison sentence of two years.

In a plea agreement, Jones pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon-threats only, a Class D felony. He also pleaded guilty to the charge of carrying weapons.

The charges of driving while barred and reckless use of a firearm were dismissed.

According to police arrest affidavits at the time filed by Davenport Police Officer Evan Obert, at 1:28 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2019, police were sent to The Pour House, 1502 W. Locust St., to investigate a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot.

