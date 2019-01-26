A 29-year-old Davenport man is facing charges after he was caught allegedly firing a pistol at someone early Saturday while standing in the parking lot of The Pour House, a Davenport tavern located at 1502 W. Locust St.
Kendrick Jamaal Jones, of 3103 W. 69th St., is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Jones also is charged with reckless use of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years, as well as one count each of carrying weapons and driving while barred, each of which is an aggravated misdemeanor that carry a prison sentence of up to two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police officer Evan Obert, at 1:28 a.m. police were sent to The Pour House to investigate a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot.
Jones was seen on surveillance video firing the pistol at another person, and witnesses on the scene told police they saw Jones shoot at the victim.
During the incident, Jones and the victim got into a fight when the victim attempted to disarm Jones.
A pistol with a shell casing still in the ejection port was found at the scene, as were multiple empty shell casings.
Surveillance video also captured Jones driving into the park lot in a Nissan Rogue and getting out of the driver’s side door. Jones is barred from driving.
Jones was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.