Man charged with attempted murder after severely beating another man with a pair of bolt cutters

A Moline man is facing attempted murder and battery charges after he allegedly severely beat another man with a pair of bolt cutters early Friday.
Bryan Anthony Allison, 39, is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count of attempted murder. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.
Allison also is charged with one count each of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Both charges are Class 3 felonies that carry a prison sentence of two to five years. He also is charged with criminal trespass, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison term of one to three years.
According to a news release issued Friday by Moline Police, at 12:26 a.m., police were sent to the 900 block of 40th Street Court to investigate a 911 call where a resident of the area found a neighbor who had been severely beaten.
The victim was saturated in blood and had severe injuries.
The victim was able to tell police that the suspect, Bryan Allison, had beaten him with a pair of bolt cutters.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and then transported to a higher level trauma hospital out of the area, the news release said.
As 12:33 a.m., the QCOMM911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call that Allison was running in the area of 27th Street and 12th Avenue. QCOMM911 then received another call for a resident in the 1900 block of 25th Street who stated than an unknown man had entered the residence. Police located Allison and took him into custody.
Allison was being held Friday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $100,000, 10%, meaning he would need to post $10,000 to be released from jail.
Allison is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Saturday morning in Rock Island County Circuit Court.