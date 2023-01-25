Man charged with attempted murder in shooting that left one man dead, another man paralyzed

A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 5 shooting on Davenport’s West Columbia Avenue that left one man dead and another man paralyzed.

Daveante Elijah Torrence, 23, is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of second=degree theft.

Attempted murder is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Second-degree theft is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Grant Killinger, at 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 5, officers responded to the area of 2715 N. Pine St., for a report of shots fired.

Officers located a shooting scene behind an apartment building at 2268 W. Columbia Ave.

Offices found two victims at the scene.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was dead of a gunshot wound.

The other man, 29, was found inside of Dodge Durango that was parked behind the apartment building. The man had suffered 12 gunshot wounds. The man was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where he underwent surgery. The man is paralyzed as a result of being shot.

The charges allege that Torrence shot the second victim in an attempt to kill him.

According to an arrest affidavit by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, after the shooting Torrence went to the home of his girlfriend in the 2000 block of Emerald Drive and took her car keys.

Torrence drove the woman’s 2011 Chevrolet Equinox out of the area, presumably to Chicago.

Surveillance footage captured Torrence at a Moline gas station with the woman’s car.

The woman pressed charges against Torrence.

Torrence was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail without bond on the attempted murder charge, and on a $5,000 cash-only bond on the theft charge. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Thursday in Scott County District Court.