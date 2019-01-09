A Davenport man is facing drunken driving, hit-and-run and other traffic charges after he struck three other vehicles while driving between Jersey Ridge Road and Kimberly Road and 65th and Brady streets Wednesday evening, police said.
Roger Dean Powell, 57, of 4001 N. Brady St., is charged with operating while intoxicated-second offense, three traffic counts each of leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance, as well as one count each of failure to maintain control, driving the wrong way, lane violation and assured distance.
Davenport police began receiving calls about a pickup that was driving erratically northbound on Jersey Ridge Road at 5:17 p.m. The vehicle was described as a GMC Sierra.
Officers were sent to the area of Jersey Ridge Road and Kimberly Road to investigate a hit and run, according to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Mason Roth.
Between that location and 65th and Brady streets, two other vehicles were struck by a pickup that fled.
The pickup came to a halt due to damage at 65th and Brady streets and found Powell behind the wheel.
Officers found two empty vodka bottles on the driver's side floorboard, and one partly-filled vodka bottle.
Powell admitted to police that he had at least two beers during the day, according to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Richard Niesen.
Powell refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.
No injuries were reported but numerous police squads and emergency vehicles responded to the areas of the crashes.
Powell was being held late Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $5,000, cash or surety.
Operating while intoxicated, second offense, is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law. The charge carries a possible prison sentence of up to two years, and does carry a mandatory seven-day sentence in the county jail.