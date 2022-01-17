Man charged with first-degree robbery after pulling a knife on loss-prevention employee over a $199 angle grinder

A Rock Island man who allegedly tried to steal a $199 angle grinder from the Home Depot in Bettendorf on Sunday upped his charge to armed robbery when he allegedly pulled a knife on a store loss prevention employee, Bettendorf Police said.
Eric A. Willemarck, 42, also known as Eric Wilemarck, in Scott County District Court electronic records, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
Willemarck also is charged with one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Lance Wilden, at 7:37 p.m. Sunday, Bettendorf Police were sent to the Home Depot, 920 Middle Road, to investigate a shoplifter at the store.
A Home Depot loss prevention employee had seen Willemarck concealing a Dewalt angle grinder. Willemarck then walked past the point of sale with the concealed grinder.
When the loss prevention employee confronted him, Willemarck pulled a box cutter-razor knife on the employee.
Wilden arrived at the time and told Willemarck to stay out of his vehicle. Wilden then observed Willemarck dropping the grinder from under his clothing at the front of the vehicle where he was standing.
In a post-Miranda interview, Willemarck admitted to taking the tool and admitted that he did pull the knife out.
According to the Iowa Code, normally an item stolen that is less than $300 in value constitutes a simple misdemeanor. Willemarck was charged with third-degree theft because he has two felony and one misdemeanor retail theft convictions on his record.
Willemarck was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $25,000, cash or surety.
Scott County District Court electronic records to not indicate if he has made a first appearance.