Man charged with harassment after posting threatening message about Davenport Central High on Facebook

A Davenport man is facing a charge of harassment after posting a threatening note about someone being in the boys bathroom with a firearm on his Facebook page Friday, Davenport Police said.
The post caused the high school to go on lockdown for 11 minutes.
Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson III, 20, is alleged to have posted on his Facebook page: “There’s a white boy in the bathroom of Central HS with an AR. Y’all better run.”
According to a news release from Davenport Police, Davenport Central High School was placed on lockdown at 11:35 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at 11:46 a.m. after School Resource Officers and school staff determined there was no immediate threat.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Danny Antle, Simpson communicated a message on Facebook stating that a person was in a bathroom at Davenport Central armed with an AR-15 rifle, which prompted the school to go on lockdown.
Simpson is charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a two-year prison sentence.
Simpson was booked into the Scott County Jail at 3 p.m. His bond was set at $2,000, cash or surety.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Friday that each threat to or about a school is taken seriously and that police will respond quickly to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
“We are always there for our students and the Davenport Community School District staff,” he said.
“The school resource officers and the Criminal Investigation Division worked in concert with the high school, patrol officers and after-school resource officers and did great work,” he said.
“This is one of the reasons we have school resources officers,” Sikorski said.
Simpson is awaiting sentencing Jan. 26 in Scott County District Court after pleading guilty Oct. 26 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Simpson initially was arrested on a Class D felony charge of going armed with intent in connection with a shooting incident July 18 in the 600 block of Douglas Court in Davenport. Scott County prosecutors dropped that charge and instead charged Simpson with being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison term of two years. The latter charge was dropped in the plea agreement.
As a juvenile, Simpson was convicted of a felony charge of interference with official acts with a firearm on July 3, 2018. He forbidden to ever possess a firearm or ammunition because of that conviction, according to Scott County District Court records.