Man charged with June shooting death of Kameron R. Moore in Rock Island

Brandon D. Motton, 35, Moline, has been arrested in Chicago on a warrant charging him with the first-degree murder of Kameron R. Moore, 23, in Rock Island, according to a news release issued by the Rock Island Police Department Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting death occurred June 7.
Motton is being held in Cook County pending extradition to Rock Island County.
This story will be updated.
Anthony Watt
