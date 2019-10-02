COLONA — A man has been accused of murder after the Colona Police Department found a body while responding to an early morning domestic dispute call.
Steven L. Scott, 56, Colona, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Colona police. Officers were called about 5:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of Oak Drive for a report of a domestic quarrel. When they arrived, they found a body. Scott, who was allegedly at the scene, was arrested at that time.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.